James Butschli

James Armin Butschli

James Armin Butschli, 60, of Kenosha passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at his home surrounded by a most loving family, all of whom he loved so much.

Funeral services for James will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Spirit Alive Church (8760 – 37th Avenue). A visitation will be held at the Church on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Private entombment at All Saints Cemetery will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Spirit Alive Church would be greatly appreciated.



Published online at KenoshaNews.com on May 22, 2019
