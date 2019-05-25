Kenosha News

James Butschli

Guest Book
  • "Condolences to the Butschli Family. Such a kind person. ..."
    - William Claproth
  • "My friend Jim had such great faith in God, he knew deep..."
    - Kate Murphy
  • "Jim was one of the true good guys in our industry and a..."
    - Cheryl Miller Multi-Conveyor
  • "Hey dad, it's Brittany I miss you so much already . You..."
    - Brittany Butschli
  • "Thank you, Jim, for being one of the first friendly faces I..."
    - sarah loeffler
Service Information
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner
3016 75th Street
Kenosha, WI
53142
(262)-653-0667
Visitation
Sunday, May 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Spirit Alive Church
8760 – 37th Avenue
Funeral service
Sunday, May 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Spirit Alive Church
8760 – 37th Avenue
Obituary
James Armin Butschli

James Armin Butschli, 60, of Kenosha passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at his home surrounded by a most loving family, all of whom he loved so much.

Funeral services for James will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Spirit Alive Church (8760 – 37th Avenue). A visitation will be held at the Church on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Private entombment at All Saints Cemetery will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Spirit Alive Church would be greatly appreciated.



Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com


Published online at KenoshaNews.com on May 25, 2019
