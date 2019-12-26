James Donald Ehrhardt

1928-2019

James Donald Ehrhardt, 91 years old of Pleasant Prairie, WI passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Wisconsin Veterans Home, Union Grove, WI.

He was born April 29, 1928, in Chicago, IL the son of the late James L. and Ina (Pederson) Ehrhardt. On September 12, 1953, he married Rosemary Brian in Chicago, IL. Jim proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1945-1949.

Jim was employed by the Milwaukee Railroad for 20 years, and later became a partner in ownership of AquaPrep before his retirement. He was a volunteer fireman for the Bensenville Fire Department.

He coached Little League and was a member of the American Legion, Bensenville, IL. Jim enjoyed photography, electronics, golfing, and vacationing and living in Florida. He was a family man and cherished time he spent with his family.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Rosemary; four children, Jay Ehrhardt of Bensenville, IL, Judy (Bill) AuBuchon of Pleasant Prairie, WI, Janis (Jeff) DeCleene of Green Bay, WI, and Jill (the late Keith) Lawson of Bensenville, IL; eight grandchildren, Angela (Chris), Timothy (Amanda), Emily (Aaron), Erica, Nakeita (Paul), Jessica, Haley, and Abby; 14 great-grandchildren, and a brother-in-law, Ron Konior.

In addition to his parents, and son-in-law, Jim was preceded in death by his sister, Ilene Konior.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Proko Funeral Home. Funeral services with military honors will commence at 1:00 p.m. Saturday. Interment will be private in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, WI. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to a veteran's organization of your choice, in James' memory.

