James E. Redmond
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James E. Redmond James E. Redmond, age 93 of Kenosha, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 1, 2020. He was the son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Boscko) Redmond. James proudly served during WWII as a U.S. Marine. He is remembered as being loving and devoted to his family and held many special memories with each one. He will be remembered by his loving wife of 69 years, Helen Redmond; his children, James P. Redmond, Kenneth (Andrea) Redmond, and Deborah Kislia; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren, his sister Edna (Cecil) Holman and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Redmond. Funeral services honoring James' life and interment in Sunset Ridge memorial park will be held privately. Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services 3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101 www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Interment
Sunset Ridge memorial park
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved