James "'Woody'" E. Whitrock

July 28, 1946 - December 30, 2019

James "Woody" E. Whitrock, 73, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Monday, December 30, 2019 at his residence.

He was born on July 28, 1946 to the late Earl and Cleo (Rivers) Whitrock in Wisconsin Rapids. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha.

Woody was a truck parts driver for many years.

Woody enjoyed going to Cheers to see and spend time with his friends. He was also an avid Bears fan.

Woody is survived by his siblings Sheryl (Tom) Neu, Bev Rieschl, Gary (Patty) Whitrock, Jean Sandberg, Joyce Rieschl, Kathy (Tom) Smith, Luann Rieschl, Julie (Terry) Johnson and David Whitrock. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father Earl, mother Cleo, stepmom Joyce, three sisters and two brothers.

A Memorial Visitation for Woody will be held on Thursday, January 16th from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home.

