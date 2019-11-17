Kenosha News

James Edward Cunningham Sr. (1930 - 2019)
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
3925 32nd Avenue
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
3925 32nd Avenue
Obituary
James Edward Cunningham, Sr.

June 14, 1930 – November 11, 2019

Kenosha - James Edward Cunningham, Sr., 89, received the promise of eternal life on Monday, November 11, 2019.

A celebration of James' life will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, 11:00am, at Second Baptist Church, 3925 32nd Avenue. Visitation will be from 10:00am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park in Somers. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary when one becomes available.

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Nov. 17, 2019
