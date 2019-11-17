James Edward Cunningham, Sr.
June 14, 1930 – November 11, 2019
Kenosha - James Edward Cunningham, Sr., 89, received the promise of eternal life on Monday, November 11, 2019.
A celebration of James' life will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, 11:00am, at Second Baptist Church, 3925 32nd Avenue. Visitation will be from 10:00am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park in Somers. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary when one becomes available.
