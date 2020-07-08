James G. Loken

1959 - 2020

James G. Loken, 60, of Genoa City, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at his home.

Born in Clintonville, Wisconsin on October 6, 1959, he was the son of Gene and Donna (nee Phillips) Loken. He served in the U.S. Army from 1977 until 1980. On August 2, 2003, he was united in marriage to Brenda Quaid. Following marriage, they made Genoa City their home. He was a resident of Genoa City for 19 years.

Jim retired from Ecolab in pest control. He loved hunting, camping and spending time with his family.

Jim is survived by his wife, Brenda Loken; sister, Kathy (Larry) Preuss and family, as they had a special place in Jim's heart; children, Sabra and Jeremy; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents,

The family would like to thank his caretakers, Diane and Keagan, for their care and concern during this time.

Services for Jim will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11AM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 10 until 11AM. Burial will be private.

