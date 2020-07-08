1/1
James G. Loken
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

James G. Loken

1959 - 2020

James G. Loken, 60, of Genoa City, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at his home.

Born in Clintonville, Wisconsin on October 6, 1959, he was the son of Gene and Donna (nee Phillips) Loken. He served in the U.S. Army from 1977 until 1980. On August 2, 2003, he was united in marriage to Brenda Quaid. Following marriage, they made Genoa City their home. He was a resident of Genoa City for 19 years.

Jim retired from Ecolab in pest control. He loved hunting, camping and spending time with his family.

Jim is survived by his wife, Brenda Loken; sister, Kathy (Larry) Preuss and family, as they had a special place in Jim's heart; children, Sabra and Jeremy; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents,

The family would like to thank his caretakers, Diane and Keagan, for their care and concern during this time.

Services for Jim will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11AM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 10 until 11AM. Burial will be private.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Browns Lake Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Service
11:00 AM
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Browns Lake Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Browns Lake Crematory
625 Browns Lake Dr.
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 5, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved