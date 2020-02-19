Kenosha News

James G. Spallato

  • "Cheerful gracious man of his word."
    - Bill & Judie Metallo
  • "Jimmy was one of my original Columbus Park friends for many..."
    - Chet Sobol
  • "Jimmy and I grew up in the Columbus Park neighbor hood. I..."
    - John Gregory
  • "Jimmy my friend,I will always remember your visits to the..."
    - David Rogers
  • "So sorry to hear of Jim's passing. My deepest sympathy to..."
    - Bernie Covelli
Obituary
James G. Spallato

1933-2020

James G. "Jimmy the V" Spallato, 86, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on May 30, 1933, in Kenosha; he was the son of the late Frank P. and Mary (Kinlein) Spallato.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 20th at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. George Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hospice Alliance or the family would be appreciated.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Feb. 19, 2020
