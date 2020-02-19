James G. Spallato

1933-2020

James G. "Jimmy the V" Spallato, 86, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on May 30, 1933, in Kenosha; he was the son of the late Frank P. and Mary (Kinlein) Spallato.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 20th at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. George Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hospice Alliance or the family would be appreciated.

