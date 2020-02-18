James G. Spallato

1933-2020

James G. "Jimmy the V" Spallato, 86, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on May 30, 1933, in Kenosha; he was the son of the late Frank P. and Mary (Kinlein) Spallato.

On June 1, 1968, he married Diane Costabile at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church.

James was employed as a Warehouse Manager by Simmons, Kenosha Wholesale, and the New Earth Store.

He was an extremely active member at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. Where he, served as an usher, was a trustee for over 50 years, and was a member of their Holy Name Society. He played softball for Tirabassi and was a member of their World Series winning team. He also enjoyed meeting at Mac's Deli with the Coffee Gumbas.

James is survived by his wife, Diane; three children, Theresa (Barry) Laabs, Jimmy Spallato and Tina Spallato all of Kenosha; two grandchildren, Sydney Laabs and Chelsea Banta-Spallato; one sister, Cathy Kemen; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers, Joseph, Raymond, Richard and Paul Spallato.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 20th at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. George Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hospice Alliance or the family would be appreciated.

