James Henry Brandes
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

James Henry Brandes

1949 - 2020

James Henry Brandes, age 71, a resident of Wildwood, passed away at his home on Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was born in Kenosha, WI on February 7, 1949 to Henry and Rita Brandes.

James worked at Abbott Labs and was a member of a golf association.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria, whom he married 29 years ago on October 20, 1990 in Libertyville; his step sons, Michael (Kathleen) Aabram of Naperville and David Aabram of San Diego, CA and by nine adoring grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rita, in 1965; his father, Henry, in 2003; and by his sister, Phyllis in 2003.

A private funeral service and burial will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Lutheran Church of the Atonement in Barrington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association. All arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Road, Grayslake, IL 60030. For more information please contact (847)223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Funeral service
Lutheran Church of the Atonement
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
(847) 223-8122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved