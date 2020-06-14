James Henry Brandes

1949 - 2020

James Henry Brandes, age 71, a resident of Wildwood, passed away at his home on Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was born in Kenosha, WI on February 7, 1949 to Henry and Rita Brandes.

James worked at Abbott Labs and was a member of a golf association.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria, whom he married 29 years ago on October 20, 1990 in Libertyville; his step sons, Michael (Kathleen) Aabram of Naperville and David Aabram of San Diego, CA and by nine adoring grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rita, in 1965; his father, Henry, in 2003; and by his sister, Phyllis in 2003.

A private funeral service and burial will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Lutheran Church of the Atonement in Barrington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association. All arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Road, Grayslake, IL 60030. For more information please contact (847)223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.