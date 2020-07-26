James Joseph Matrise

1942-2020

James Joseph Matrise, Jr., 77 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

He was born in Kenosha on August 21, 1942, the son of the late James J. Sr. and Margaret (Grasser) Matrise. A lifelong resident of Kenosha, he was educated in local schools.

On May 28, 1965, James was called to serve in the U.S. Army until his honorable discharge on May 26, 1969. He was proud to have earned the Bronze Star medal.

He married Judith at the First Baptist Church parsonage and after 20 years, they divorced, but remained close friends.

Survivors include his son, William Matrise; his former wife, Judy Matrise; a grandson, Kevin Matrise; siblings, Thomas (Linda) Matrise, Michael (Lynne) Matrise, Elizabeth Paasch, and Rosemary Burns; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brother, John Matrise and sister, Toni Christensen.

Memorial visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home. A memorial service with full military honors will commence at 2:00 p.m. Friday – casual dress is encouraged. Interment will be held at a later date in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, WI. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to a family memorial.

