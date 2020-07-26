1/1
James Joseph Matrise
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

James Joseph Matrise

1942-2020

James Joseph Matrise, Jr., 77 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

He was born in Kenosha on August 21, 1942, the son of the late James J. Sr. and Margaret (Grasser) Matrise. A lifelong resident of Kenosha, he was educated in local schools.

On May 28, 1965, James was called to serve in the U.S. Army until his honorable discharge on May 26, 1969. He was proud to have earned the Bronze Star medal.

He married Judith at the First Baptist Church parsonage and after 20 years, they divorced, but remained close friends.

Survivors include his son, William Matrise; his former wife, Judy Matrise; a grandson, Kevin Matrise; siblings, Thomas (Linda) Matrise, Michael (Lynne) Matrise, Elizabeth Paasch, and Rosemary Burns; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brother, John Matrise and sister, Toni Christensen.

Memorial visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home. A memorial service with full military honors will commence at 2:00 p.m. Friday – casual dress is encouraged. Interment will be held at a later date in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, WI. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to a family memorial.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign James' Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News from Jul. 26 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Proko Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Proko Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 654-3533
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 26, 2020
I remember Jim from early childhood, through high school and beyond. He was a good man. I offer my most heartfelt condolences to Judy and all his family and friends.
Erwin Garris
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved