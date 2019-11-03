James K. Ostlund

James K. Ostlund passed away peacefully on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the age of 72. Beloved son of the late Goldie (nee Schulz) and James Ostlund. He is reunited with his loving wife, Kristine (nee Cegla). James was the devoted father of John (Tracy) Ostlund, Kelly (Peter Grebe) Ostlund, and Matthew Ostlund and proud grandpa of Hannah, Luke, Oliver, and Violet. Dear brother of Karen (Fred Taylor) Ostlund, Kathy (the late Robert)

Oglesby, Jonnie Uttech, and the late Diane Martin. Brother in law of Patricia (Robert) Hutson. Son-in-Law of Arbutus and the late Theodore Cegla.

James is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

A celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

James was an engineer and throughout his career he worked at GE, GM, and Harley Davidson. He was a member of the Society of Automotive Engineers.

James was a great dad and grandfather. He was always there for others with his unconditional love and full support.