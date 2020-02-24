James L. Dickert

July 21, 1936 - February 18, 2020

James Louis Dickert, age 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in Racine, July 21, 1936, son of the late Anthony "Duke" and Mae (Nee: Carbonneau) Dickert.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1533 Erie St, Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 11:00 am with Fr. Steve Varghese officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Monday at the funeral home 4-7 pm and on Tuesday at the church 10 am until 10:45 am. Private interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Duke and Mae Dickert Family Fund C/O Racine Community Foundation.

