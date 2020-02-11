James L. Giles Sr.

1930-2020

James Giles, 89, of Kenosha passed away on Sunday February 9, 2020 at ManorCare in Kenosha surrounded by his loving family.

James was born on July 17, 1930 in Manchester, MA, the son of the late John & Mary (Myers) Giles. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha. James married Darlene Brunner on May 20, 2006 in Kenosha. He was employed for many years as a plumber in Cook Co. James received his pilot's license at 17 and was a private pilot till 1984. He was a member of the Plumbers Union #130 of Chicago, IL. James was a member of First Christian Church, he was a Deacon, Elder, Youth Sponsor, and Trustee. He loved lending a hand at Rock River Christian Camp in Polo, IL. His hobbies included hunting & fishing, taking pictures of wildlife up north, enjoyed riding his Harley, reaching out a hand to help anyone in need, loved helping people with plumbing problems, but most of all spending time with his family & friends.

Survivors include his wife, Darlene Giles of Kenosha; son, James (Cynda) Giles Jr. of Kenosha; sister, Joyce (Hank) McNallis of WI; a granddaughter, Vanessa Rose; a sister-in-law, Ellen Giles of S.D. James was preceded in death by his brother, John & Herbert, sisters, Virginia West & Mary Lou Macchetti.

A visitation will be held on Thursday February 13, 2020 at First Christian Church, 13022 Wilmot Rd, Kenosha, WI 53142, from 9-11:00AM, with funeral services to follow at 11:00AM. Burial Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.