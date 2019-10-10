James "'Jim'" L. Kinsman

James "Jim" L. Kinsman, 88, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Brookside Care Center.

He was born on February 15, 1931 to the late O. Vern and Hazel (Thompson) Kinsman in Zion, Ill. He was educated in the schools of Zion graduating from Zion Benton High School in 1949. He also attended Carthage College.

Jim entered the US Army on September 27, 1955 and was honorably discharged on September 28, 1957.

On October 15, 1977 he married Karen Roberg in West Allis.

Jim started KJS janitorial supply business and it turned into KJS Pool & Spa in 1978. He had the business for over 20 years, retiring from there.

Jim was a member of Lord of Life Lutheran Church.

Jim was a member of the Kiwanis Breakfast Club and was a past president.

Jim enjoyed watching the Chicago Bears and was an avid Cubs fan. Jim was also a pilot and enjoyed flying and traveling the world. Jim was a jack-of-all trades and could fix anything just like MacGyver. He was an entrepreneur all his life. Jim enjoyed spending time with all his female family and was the only man in the room most of the time.

Jim is survived by his wife Karen, his children Gail Khayat of Kenosha, Ann Kinsman of Washington DC and Jayne (Yasser) Kinsman-Musitif of Chicago, his stepchildren Kim Hayes of GA, Paige Stafford of Knoxville, Tenn. and Mike Brathovde of Port Washington, his grandchildren Sarah, Steven, Mitchell, Morgan, Daniel and Nathan, his four great grandchildren, his brother Jerry (Denise) Kinsman of Albuquerque, N.M., his sister-in-law Wendy (Randy) Podolsky of Co. and his brothers-in-law Lyle Roberg and Roger (Pat) Roberg both of Milwaukee.

He is preceded in death by his daughter Jeana Kinsman Dragonetti, a grandson James Michael Khayat and his brother Tim Kinsman.

A Celebration of Life for Jim will be held on Friday, October 11, at 6 p.m. at Lord of Life Lutheran Church (5601 Washington Rd.) with Full Military Honors to follow. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4 p.m. until the time of service.

