James David Maricle

1936 - 2019

James David Maricle, 82, of Salem passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019, at his land in Valley, Wis., where he enjoyed being whenever he could. He was born in Neillsville, Wis., on Nov. 18, 1936, to James and Esther Maricle and he graduated from Waukegan High School in 1954. James owned and operated Kustom Kraft Tool.

He was preceded in death by, his parents; his daughter, Jeanette Brocato and his brother, William Maricle.

James is survived by, his wife, Carol Ann; four children, William (Janet), James, Steven (Dawn) and Cynthia; four grandchildren, a son-in-law, Tom Brocato and his brother, Edward.

A celebration of life for James will be announced at a later date.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667