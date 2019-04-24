James J. Modrijan

1955 - 2019

James Modrijan, 63, of Kenosha passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.

James was born on July 4, 1955, in Kenosha the son of the late John and Stella (Bagdonas) Modrijan. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School He married Janis Drigot on July 1, 1978, in Kenosha. James was employed in maintenance at the Kenosha Public Library for 35 years. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, camping, canoeing, traveling, and most of all spending time with his family and friends, especially his two granddaughters.

Survivors include his daughters, Nicole (Joseph) Tyson, Andrea Modrijan; brothers, John (Sharon) Modrijan, Dan Modrijan; sisters, Stella (Frank) Mohan, Betty (Lou) Polovick, Cathy (Tim) Henderleiter; granddaughters, Evelynn & Aubrey; sister-in-law, Pamela (Stan) Pacheco; brother-in-law, Dale Drigot; also survived by many other family member and friends.

James was preceded in death by his wife, Janis on Sept. 12, 2007.

A celebration of life gathering will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 7104 39th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53142, from 1-5 p.m. Burial Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

Jim will be missed for his storytelling, his patience, his acceptance, making the most out of difficult situations, his joy in nature and simple things, and his tender love and caring of family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the Nature Conservancy or the Kenosha Public Library.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943