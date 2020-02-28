James P. Benko

James P. Benko, age 84, passed away peacefully at his home in Sarasota, FL on Sunday, February 23, 2020.

Jim is survived by his children, Lori (Dale) Wagner, Jody (Dr. Raul) Ponte', Karen (Christopher) Franco and James M. (Sabrina) Benko; his grandchildren, Bryant Flanders, Tyler (Kaitlyn) Terlecky, Jacob Hughes, Nadia Benko and Aida Benko along with his loving partner of 14 years, Sandra Friedel.

Funeral Services honoring Jim's life will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 5100 22nd Avenue. Private entombment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. A visitation for Jim will be held on Monday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials remembrances to Every Child's Place, 3220-30th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53144, would be appreciated.

Complete obituary information will be made available in the Sunday, March 1, 2020 edition of the Kenosha News.

