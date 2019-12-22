James "Jim" Patrick Kratowicz

Aug. 24, 1964 - Nov. 21, 2019

James "Jim" Patrick Kratowicz, age 55, of Allouz, WI passed away on November 21, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Kenosha on August 24, 1964, the son of Ernie and Sally (Knapp) Kratowicz. He attended local schools and graduated from U.W.-Whitewater with a degree in Marketing and History.

Jim married the love of his life, Tammy Tyrell, on September 30, 1989 and together they had three beautiful daughters.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Tammy; his daughter, McKayla, Laurel and Victoria; his mother, Sally Kratowicz; his aunt, Mary Ann Kratowicz; and his siblings, Timothy (LuAnn) Kratowicz, Kathleen (Fred) Saldana, Robert (Sue) Kratowicz, Karen Kratowicz, and Janice (Jim) Pierangeli. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ernie; his uncles, Chester and Frank; and Tammy's parents, Bill and Millie Tyrell.

