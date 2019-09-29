James R. Askeris

1933 - 2019

James R. Askeris, age 85 of Kenosha, passed away with his family by his side on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Ascension in Franklin, WI.

Born in Kenosha on September 27, 1933, he was the son of the late Frank L. and Olga (Barieka) Askeris. James attended local schools. He received his Bachelor's Degree from U.W.-Madison and his Master's Degree from the University of Chicago.

On June 7, 1958 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Racine, he was united in marriage to Margaret M. Schuster.

For over 30 years, James was employed as an Accountant with Snap-On Tools, retiring in 1992.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Margaret Askeris; his four children, David Askeris, Christine (William) McEwen, Kathleen (Michael) Rust and Caroline Fochs; his grandchildren, Jacob and Natalie McEwen and Emily and Allison Fochs; and two sisters, Jeanne Otto and Carole (William) Bastian.

In accordance with James' wishes, private funeral services will be held. He will be remembered by all who knew him as a kind and generous person, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and someone who embraced life with joy.

