James R. Drea Sr.

James R. Drea Sr., 79, of Cazenovia, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Pine Valley Health Care Center in Richland Center.

James was born January 29, 1940 in Milwaukee to the late Francis and Marie (Rego) Drea. On June 26, 1987 he married Thelma Perugini in Kenosha. She preceded him in death July 5, 2019. He was employed by American Motors in Kenosha as a Laborer and Welder for over 35 years. Upon his retirement, the couple returned to Cazenovia.

He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. He was also a member of the Loyal order of Moose, where he served as Past-Governor of the Juneau County Lodge 1913.

James is survived by his children; Marie Branson, Jim (Dawn) Drea, Michelle Drea, Tammy (Randy) Grezenski, Kim (Dean) Michalko, Ryan (Hannah) Drea, David Hertel, Kimberly (Earl) Richtmyre, Susan Herte and Robert (Jennifer) Hertel Jr. His grandchildren; Gregory (Mari) Branson, Steven (Kirby) Branson, Alanna (Tyler) Johnson, Anna (Jeremy) Brice, Alicia (Cole) Rasmussen, Len (Lisa) Jessen, Cody Clay, Bryant Clay, Emily Grezenski, Paige Grezenski, Kaylee Schultz, Grace Schultz and Michael Hertel, 20 great-grandchildren; his brother, Bill Drea and sisters; Pat (Dan) Cady, Colleen (Ron) Fahey, Carol (Gary) Bulin and Mary (David) Krekeler, Wanda Drea, brother-in-law, Donald Perugini, sisters-in-law, Shirley Fatherree, Linda (Gary) Brockman, along with other relatives and friends.

In addition to his wife Thelma, he was preceded in death by parents; his brothers; Jack, Tom and Mike Drea, and a son-in-law Greg Branson.

A Mass of Christian Burial for James will be Celebrated Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 1:30 p.m., at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Germantown with Reverend Nathan Thainase, Pastor, as the Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Bridget's Cemetery, Westford Township. Visitation will be on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 4 p.m. until concluding with a Rosary Service at 7 p.m. at the Farber Cazenovia Chapel, and on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials of remembrance may be made to Mooseheart – Loyal Order of the Moose (mooseheart.org) or St. Anthony's Catholic Church.

The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, WI, is assisting the family.