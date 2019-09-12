James R. Garcia

James R. Garcia, Sr., 75,of Kenosha, passed away on Monday, Sept.9, 2019, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

Born in Racine, on April 29, 1944, he was the son of the late Emilio and Estella (Lozano) Garcia.

On Sept.23, 1967,at United Methodist Church, he was united in marriage to Ruby Franco.

James was employed at Tri-Clover of Kenosha, as a machine operator and retired after 21 years of service.

He had an unwavering faith and devotion to God. James would always say God is good in all situations. He attended First Assembly of God in Kenosha and walked with Christ as a Pastor of Cornerstone Fellowship.

James was a strong family man; very compassionate; always happy and very funny. He enjoyed music and classic cars.

James is survived by his wife of 51 years, Ruby; four children, Sherri (Kris) Djukanovic, James Garcia, Jr., Aiden Garcia- Everett and Kaleb Garcia-Everett; two grandchildren, Anica Djukanovic and Stephanie Gibbs and two great-grandchildren, Mason and Zoey Gibbs.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters and 5 brothers.

Funeral Services honoring James's life will be held on Saturday, Sept.14, 2019,at 12:30 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for James will take place on Saturday, Sept.14,from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

