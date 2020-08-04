James R. Giannini

1981-2020

James R. Giannini, 39, of Kenosha, passed away unexpectedly in a motorcycle accident on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Born in Kenosha on May 11, 1981, he was the son of Dominic J. and Mary (Tenuta) Giannini. A lifelong resident of Kenosha, attended Holy Rosary, Washington Jr. High, and Bradford High School, graduating in 1999. He pursued further education at Gateway Technical College.

On October 8, 2017, he married Sonimarie Irizarry.

Surviving include his wife, Sonimarie; his three daughters, Amiyah, Aliyyana, and Francesca; his parents, Dominic and Mary; his siblings, Luigi (Jessica), Dominic M. (Jessica), and John (Samantha) Giannini; mother-in-law; sisters-in-law; aunts; uncles; cousins, nieces, nephews; and many friends.

As a youth, James was active in many sports, playing baseball, basketball, football, and golf. He enjoyed skateboarding and rollerblading as well. In high school, James developed a passion for billiards and eventually played on several winning teams. He was known to some as "Curly" on the Death Squad paintball team. Throughout the years he enjoyed shooting various guns and was an excellent small game hunter. He was also an avid catch and release fisherman. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson "lil smokey".

For 6 years he was employed as a parts driver for Jantz. In 2009, he began his career with the Kenosha Unified School District, where his strong work ethic led him to become the Head Custodian at Pleasant Prairie Elementary School. He was loved and adored by students and staff alike and made a profound impact on their lives.

Later in life, he developed a passion for Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, which he shared with his twin brother John. He achieved the rank of purple belt under Professor Dave Rosenmarkle and was an instructor for the kids' program at Veneration BJJ. He prided himself on his technical teaching and absolutely loved working with all the kids. He taught and coached many kids to victory on the mats, especially his two oldest daughters.

James will forever be known as a jokester and could make anyone smile and laugh, often at the most inappropriate times. He was full of charisma and his quick wit was hard to match. Though he ran on "James' time" he was the guy that regularly checked in on his friends and was there whenever you needed him. He was selfless and lived for making his family and friends happy. He cherished his wife and daughters. He made a lasting impression on everyone that was lucky enough to have known him and is going to be truly missed.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 5th, at Proko Funeral Home, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Prayers will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, August 6th, at 8:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. James Catholic Church, 5804 Sheridan Road, at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. George Cemetery. Due to the current health concerns and Wisconsin state statutes, masks are required, and social distancing is encouraged.

