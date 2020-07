James R. Kaiser

James R. Kaiser, 78 formerly of Kenosha, passed away on July 10th, 2020 at Monument Healthcare in Spearfish SD.

James is survived by this three children; Jamie and Paul Schoessling (Arlington Heights, IL) Jerry and Kirsten Kaiser (Kenosha) and Jeb Kaiser (Raymond, WI) as well as his former spouse Judith Kaiser (Kenosha).

Also surviving are several loving grandchildren.

He was preceeded in death by an infant son Jeffrey, daughter Jill and daughter in-law Nona.