James Robert Cowan
1941 - 2020
James Robert Cowan 1941 - 2020 James Robert Cowan, age 78, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 1, 2020. Born in Mauston, WI on July 15, 1941, the son of Edward and Agnes (Schwedrsky) Cowan. From May 15, 1961 until his honorable discharge from active service on May 14, 1965, James served our country in the United States Navy. James was employed with Badger Electronics and with AMC/Chrysler in Maintenance for over 25 years and a member of the U.A.W. Local 72. He was a loving father and grandfather who always put his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren above everything else. He also enjoyed fishing, camping, and hunting and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. James is survived by his children, Christine, Laurel, Tom (Carmen) and Terri; his grandchildren, Aleah (Justin), Kyrstin, Catrina, Hailey, Brendan, Caitlin, his great-grandchildren, Caiden, Jayce, Izabella, Arabelle and his sister, Mary Agnes (Babe) Cowan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Geraldine Cowan, Edward (Midge) Cowan, Francis (Hank) Cowan and William (Bill) Cowan. Funeral services honoring James's life will be held privately. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services 3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101 www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com

Published in Kenosha News on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 658-4101
