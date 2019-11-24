Kenosha News

Service Information
Obituary
James Robert Strupp Jr., age 72 a resident of Kenosha, died Monday November 18th, 2019 at the Hospice Alliance Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie WI.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday November 30th, 2019 at 11:00AM at the Kenosha Woman's Club. Visitation with the family will be on Saturday at the Woman's Club from 9:30AM until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the family would be appreciated.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the family would be appreciated.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Nov. 24, 2019
