James Robert Strupp Jr.

James Robert Strupp Jr., age 72 a resident of Kenosha, died Monday November 18th, 2019 at the Hospice Alliance Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie WI.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday November 30th, 2019 at 11:00AM at the Kenosha Woman's Club. Visitation with the family will be on Saturday at the Woman's Club from 9:30AM until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the family would be appreciated.

To view a complete obituary please visit our web site at www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner, Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com