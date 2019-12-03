James Rzeplinski

1961-2019

James Rzeplinski, 58, of Elkhorn passed away at his home on Thursday November 28, 2019.

James was born on January 25, 1961 in Kenosha, the son of Ronald and Mary (Klitzke) Rzeplinski. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha. He was employed at Potente Studios for many years and later was self-employed as a painter and decorator. His hobbies included cheering for the Green Bay Packers, going to casinos, fishing, spending time outdoors but most of all spending time with friends and family.

Survivors include his mother, Mary Rzeplinski of Kenosha; brother, Jay (Nancy)Rzeplinski of Salem; 2 sisters, Julie Rzeplinski of Kenosha and Jill Rzeplinski of Burlington; nephew, Chaz and 2 great nephews, Archer and Maxwell. James was preceded in death by his father, Ronald.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday December 07, 2019 at Lilly Lake Resort, 7910-328th Avenue, Burlington, WI 53105 at 12 noon.

