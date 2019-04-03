James Russell Steinhoff

1938 - 2019

James Russell Steinhoff, 81, passed into eternal life on March 30, 2019, at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

Born in Kenosha, on March 21, 1938, he was the son of the late Henry and Charlotte (Nordbye) Steinhoff.

He was a graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School and a member of the class of 1956. Jim served in the Wisconsin National Guard's 32nd Infantry Division from 1961-1963.

He was united in marriage to Alberta Bruch at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church.

In 1999, after 34 years, he retired from the MacWhyte Company. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, bowling, traveling, and umpiring softball. His greatest joy, though, was to be surrounded by his treasured family. Jim was a devout Catholic and a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. He sang in their church choir for 35 years.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Alberta, and their children James J. (Valerie) Steinhoff of Union Grove, Samuel (Dawn) Steinhoff of Muskego, and Allison (David) Farchione of Jackson. Also surviving him are his beloved grandchildren Brady, Vincent, Luke, Anthony, Sarah, Sophia, and Emma. He will be dearly missed by all of them. He is further survived by a sister, Sandra (Donald) Kirschbaum and a daughter, Kim (Lance) Buisse.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his parents-in-law, Joseph and Yolanda Bruch, and his sisters Joan (John) Lang and Barbara Kertz.

Funeral services honoring Jim's life will begin with a visitation on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 1919-54th Street, Kenosha, at 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. George Cemetery.

