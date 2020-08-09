James T. Duncan, Jr., MD

October 19, 1922-August 5, 2020

James T. Duncan, Jr., MD, passed away on August 5, 2020 after a courageous battle with various health issues at the age of 97.

Dr. Duncan was the beloved husband of Shirley Duncan; father to James T. (Jan) Duncan, III; Douglas N. (Cathy) Duncan; grandfather to Erin (Jeff) Zematis; Dr. Stephen (Dr. Marcy) Duncan; David (Dayna) Duncan; Carrie (Page) Crozer; great grandfather to James, Jack and Josh Zematis; Thomas and Graham Duncan; Dawson and Avery Duncan; Bobby and Lily Crozer.

Dr. Duncan was preceded in death by his parents, James T. and Blanche Duncan, Sr.; sister, Betty Kirkland.

Dr. Duncan was born and raised in Smithville, Missouri. He graduated from Smithville High School and went on to William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri where he graduated in three years. Following his college graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served during World War II on the U.S.S. Baltimore, from September 13, 1943 to May 8, 1946. After the war, he resumed his medical school studies and graduated from Washington University Medical School in St. Louis, Missouri. From there, he went to Rush Presbyterian in Chicago, Illinois, for his residency and internship in internal medicine. This is where he met the love of his life, Shirley Ann Larson, a new R.N. from Iron River, Michigan. After a short courtship, the two married on August 19, 1950. After finishing his residency in Chicago, Shirley and Jim moved to Kenosha in 1953 to raise their family and Jim to practice medicine with Drs. Gilbert and Harry Schwartz.

Dr. Duncan had an illustrious medical career for 33 years. Dr. Duncan's patients all loved him and greatly appreciated his care and compassion. He worked 7 days a week, made house calls and was always dressed to perfection.

Dr. Duncan was an honorary director of Kenosha Memorial Hospital, along with having been President of the Medical Staff, St. Catherine's Hospital Medical Staff President, Kenosha County Medical Society President, and a member of American College of Physicians, State Medical Society of Wisconsin, the former Kenosha Elk's Club, Masonic Lodge, and Kenosha Country Club.

Dr. Duncan loved his family and always made time for them. He always wanted to make sure that everyone was having a very good time and enjoying themselves. He so enjoyed seeing his grandchildren Erin, Stephen, David and Carrie grow up, marry and start their own families. At age 66, and after 33 years of practicing medicine, Jim announced to the family that he was retiring, as it was time he said to spend time traveling and enjoying life with Shirley who had sacrificed so much for him during his years of devoted medical practice. Together, they traveled the United States, and the world enjoying trips to the Great China Wall, Alaska, and Europe. During their retirement years, Jim and Shirley split their time living in Wellington, Florida, but always returned to their home and friends/family in Kenosha for the summers.

A big thank you to Froedtert South Kenosha Hospital and Pleasant Prairie Hospital for all the great care by physicians and staff. You are the best!

Due to COVID-19, a private family memorial service will be held with memorial services for friends later this summer in Kenosha, Wisconsin and this fall in Wellington, Florida. Memorial remembrances to the James T. and Shirley Duncan, Jr., M.D. Scholarship Fund at Froedtert South (6308 8th Avenue) would be appreciated by the family.

