James W. Johnson

1934 - 2020

James W. Johnson, age 85, of Gladstone passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at his home.

James was born September 26, 1934 in Gladstone, the son of Carl and Lillie (Holmberg) Johnson. He was raised in Gladstone and graduated from Gladstone High School. James was a member of the United States Army and was honorably discharged. James retired as a Drop Forge Supervisor from American Motors in Kenosha, WI. On September 17, 1960, James was united in marriage to his late wife, Nancy Coppock.

James was a gunsmith, a knife-maker, and a brewmaster and enjoyed teaching others how to brew as well. He also was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He also enjoyed trap-shooting and was part of various trap-shooting teams. James was a loving papa, dad, and friend and he will be deeply missed by so many.

James is survived by his daughters Laura (Neil) Brisciglia of Kenosha, WI and Heather (Ronald) Zimmerman of Gladstone, sister Lillian Strom of Gladstone, grandchildren Carla (Avery) Bundgaard, Amanda Zimmerman, and Thomas, Kevin and Hannah Brisciglia. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, and special friend Lynn Brockway.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Lillie (Holmberg) Johnson, his late wife Nancy (Coppock) Johnson, son Kevin Johnson, brother Carl (Bummy) Johnson, and his sister Joyce Norden.

The Johnson family will receive friends on Tuesday, Feb. 18th from 2 to 4:30 PM at the Skradski Funeral Home in Gladstone. Funeral services will follow visitation at 4:30 PM with Pastor Diane of Bethany Lutheran Church officiating. A luncheon will follow at the Gladstone Senior Center. The Skradski Funeral Homes of Delta County are assisting the Johnson family. To leave a message of condolence directed to the family, please visit www.skradskifuneralhomes.com.