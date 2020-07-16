Jamie L. Davis

1981-2020

Jamie Lynn (Jaskolski) Davis, 39, passed away peacefully at Rush University Medical Center Tuesday morning, July 14, 2020, with her mother Deborah and husband Len by her side.

Born April 11, 1981 in Kenosha, WI, she was the daughter of Michael Jaskolski and Deborah (Hoff) Kovachik. She married Leonard Davis on September 17, 2005, at the First Congregational Church in Kenosha.

Jamie graduated from Wisconsin-Parkside with a bachelor's degree in Biology and then graduated from the University of Phoenix with a Master's degree in Health Administration. She worked for 14 years at Alliance RX Walgreens Prime as a Principal Analyst.

Jamie had a fiery, 'take on the world,' attitude. There was nothing she wouldn't take on for her family or friends. She had a vibrant personality and a fierce love for her family. She enjoyed traveling and had a love for Bon Jovi. As a mother, Jamie wanted the very best for her girls and became involved as President of the PTA at Stocker Elementary, and a Girl Scout Troop leader for Alivia and Amelia's Girl Scout Chapters. She always went above and beyond to give them amazing experiences. Jamie was incredibly involved at First Presbysterian Church, where she volunteered and served as a Sunday School teacher and Nursery Superintendent.

Surviving Jamie are her two adoring daughters, Alivia Noel and Amelia Mae; her husband Leonard; her mother Deborah (Brad) Kovachik; her father Michael Jaskolski; her brothers Aaron (Michelle) Jaskolski and Todd Wright; her father and mother in-law, Len and Nancy Davis; sister and brother in-laws, Lori (Shane) Deschler, Nancy (Shawn) Miller, Karen (Joe) DeCristoforo, Kimberly (Dan) Brown, and Samantha (Ian) Seaholm; and her pets Brewer, Capone and Louie, along with her many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Dr. Fiddler and Dr. Benome at Chicago Rush hospital as well as the many staff that assisted her at the hospital and in the ICU in her time of need.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit Jamie's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com