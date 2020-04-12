Jan C. Rogers

December 12, 1942 - April 1, 2020

Jan C. Rogers, 77, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. He was born on December 12, 1942 to the late Gerald and Eileen (Haulschulz) Rogers in Milwaukee.

On September 9, 1972 he married Kathleen Winfield at St. Mary's Lutheran Church. Jan entered the US Marines serving during Vietnam and was honorably discharged. Jan worked at the Kenosha Achievement Center as a transport driver for over 30 years. Jan was a member of Plymouth Congregational Church. Jan enjoyed wood-working.

Jan is survived by his loving wife Kathy, his children Thomas (Tammy) Rogers, Heather and Michelle and his 12 grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life for Jan with Full Military Honors will be held at a later date. Private Burial took place at Hosmer Cemetery in Bristol.

