Janelle A. Kluver

1935 - 2019

Janelle A. Kluver, 83, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Grande Prairie Health & Rehab.

She was born on Nov. 9, 1935, to the late Ewald and Minnie M. (Gehring) Berg in Bloomer, Wis. She was educated in the schools of Bloomer and Kenosha.

On May 10, 1958 she married Gordon J. Kluver at St. Mary's Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death on Dec. 27, 2004.

Janelle was a member of the Kenosha Bowman's Club.

Janelle worked at Kenosha Hospital for several years.

Janelle enjoyed playing bingo, camping, vacationing in Minnesota, family fish fries, farm parties and family gatherings.

Janelle is survived by her sons Rick (Lori) Kluver of Woodworth, Wis., David (Traci) Kluver of Pleasant Prairie and Ronald (Gail) Kluver of Pleasant Prairie, her grandchildren Bruce (Danelle) Jenkins, Matthew (Tina) Kluver, Amy (Jake) Ziccarelli, LeeAnn Kluver, Jennifer (Dalton) Strzelecki, Jessica (Gabriel) Garcia, Samantha Kluver and Ashley Kluver, her great grandchildren Annabella, Alese, Carl, Zophia, Dominic and one on the way, her brother Arlen (Kay) Berg of Kenosha and her sisters Cheryl (Pete) Pfeiffer of Pleasant Prairie and Connie Madison of Corinth, MS.

She is preceded in death by a son Roger.

Funeral Services for Janelle will be held on Friday, April 5, at 11 a.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Friday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

