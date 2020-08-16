1/1
Janet Ann Friesen
1936 - 2020
Janet Ann Friesen, 84, of Kenosha, entered her eternal home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, August 22nd, at First Assembly of God, 1845 Main Street, Union Grove, WI 53182, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Facial coverings are required for attendance. Interment will take place at Mountain Lake City Cemetery in MN, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Aurora at Home Hospice, 1155 N Honey Creek Pkwy, Wauwatosa, WI 53213, or Mountain Lake Christian Day School Katie Friesen Fund, 710 11th St N, Mountain Lake, MN 56159

The family would like to thank Janet's hospice care team for their compassionate care.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Janet's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com



Published in Kenosha News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
First Assembly of God
AUG
22
Service
11:00 AM
First Assembly of God
Funeral services provided by
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 654-3533
