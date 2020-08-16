Janet Ann Friesen

1936-2020

Janet Ann Friesen, 84, of Kenosha, entered her eternal home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, August 22nd, at First Assembly of God, 1845 Main Street, Union Grove, WI 53182, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Facial coverings are required for attendance. Interment will take place at Mountain Lake City Cemetery in MN, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Aurora at Home Hospice, 1155 N Honey Creek Pkwy, Wauwatosa, WI 53213, or Mountain Lake Christian Day School Katie Friesen Fund, 710 11th St N, Mountain Lake, MN 56159

The family would like to thank Janet's hospice care team for their compassionate care.

