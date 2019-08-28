Janet L. Payne

It is with great sadness that our family announces the death of Janet L. Payne. She passed away in Kenosha on Saturday Aug. 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, after a six-year battle with cervical cancer.

Janet was born on March 31 1961, in Kenosha. She graduated from Bradford High School and had countless friends. Her creativity shined through her love for making floral arrangements, decorating and arts and crafts. Most importantly, she loved the Lord and was a member of Journey Church. Through her trials Jesus was her living hope.

Janet was the mother of three children, Janelle (Mark) Urban, Kyle Caldwell, and Abigail (Ryan) Stich. She was a proud Nana to four amazing grandchildren Isabella and Iyanna Vasquez, and Aubrey and Asher Stich. They were her greatest joy. She is also survived by her siblings Carol (Siggy) Siebeneich, Mary (Terry) Sorenson, Kathy (Jeff) Paradise, and sister in-law Joni Schweitzer.

She was preceded in death by Joseph and Edna Schweitzer (Parents), Joe Schweitzer (Brother) and Marsha Hinds (Sister).

A memorial service honoring Janet's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Journey Church (10700 75th St. Kenosha WI). Visitation with the family will be from noon until the time of service.

A special thank you to the offices of Dr. David Knight and Dr. Neil Shepler. As well as the Froedtert South Cancer Center and Hospice Alliance/Hospice House staff.

