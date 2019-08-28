Kenosha News

Janet L. Payne (1961 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "You will be so sadly missed but your smile and courage will..."
    - Neely Wilson
  • "Forever in my heart! Your light will shine forever!"
    - Samantha Truax
  • "My thoughts and prayers are with you all. I never met..."
    - Romey Walden
  • "Our condolences to the family."
    - Linda and Joshua Trepczyk
  • "My thoughts and prayers to her family and to the Schweitzer..."
    - Karen McCorison
Service Information
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner
3016 75th Street
Kenosha, WI
53142
(262)-653-0667
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Journey Church
10700 75th St.
Kenosha, WI
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Journey Church
10700 75th St.
Kenosha, WI
Obituary
Send Flowers

Janet L. Payne

It is with great sadness that our family announces the death of Janet L. Payne. She passed away in Kenosha on Saturday Aug. 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, after a six-year battle with cervical cancer.

Janet was born on March 31 1961, in Kenosha. She graduated from Bradford High School and had countless friends. Her creativity shined through her love for making floral arrangements, decorating and arts and crafts. Most importantly, she loved the Lord and was a member of Journey Church. Through her trials Jesus was her living hope.

Janet was the mother of three children, Janelle (Mark) Urban, Kyle Caldwell, and Abigail (Ryan) Stich. She was a proud Nana to four amazing grandchildren Isabella and Iyanna Vasquez, and Aubrey and Asher Stich. They were her greatest joy. She is also survived by her siblings Carol (Siggy) Siebeneich, Mary (Terry) Sorenson, Kathy (Jeff) Paradise, and sister in-law Joni Schweitzer.

She was preceded in death by Joseph and Edna Schweitzer (Parents), Joe Schweitzer (Brother) and Marsha Hinds (Sister).

A memorial service honoring Janet's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Journey Church (10700 75th St. Kenosha WI). Visitation with the family will be from noon until the time of service.

A special thank you to the offices of Dr. David Knight and Dr. Neil Shepler. As well as the Froedtert South Cancer Center and Hospice Alliance/Hospice House staff.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Funeral Director/Owner

(262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.co
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Aug. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.