Janie M. Lockhart

Janie M. Lockhart, 63, of Burlington, passed away peacefully, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019,at the Hospice Alliance Hospice House.

She was born on Nov. 3, 1955,to Robert and Martha (Scuffham) Toms in Waukegan. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Tremper High School.

On July 29, 1980,she married David Lockhart. He preceded her in death on Nov.19, 2014.

Janie worked at Town Bank of Burlington for 19 years, retiring June 19, 2019.

Janie enjoyed crafting and collecting teacups. Her yard was her therapy. She loved creating unique yard art and tending to her many flower beds. Janie was an outgoing, kind-hearted, friendly and witty woman who had a great sense of humor.

Janie had a love for Cocker Spaniels. Abigail "Abbie" was her latest loving companion.

Janie is survived by her loving mother Martha Mulnix and her brother Robert (Pam) Toms of N.c

She is preceded in death by her father, her sister Barbara Mason and her brother Phillip Toms.

A Celebration of Life for Janie will be held on Saturday, Sept. 1, at 1 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials would be appreciated to the family.

