Janis Walker
Janis Walker

1936-2020

Janis C. Walker, 84 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Saturday, July 25,2020, at The Addison of Pleasant Prairie.

She was born April 18, 1936, in Green County, MO the daughter of the late John C. and Beulah (Sams) Graham.

On August 12, 1955, she married Larry Lee Walker in Wadena, MN and they settled in the Kenosha area in August of 2015; Larry preceded Jan in death in December of 2018.

Jan worked alongside her husband, for Graham Refrigeration for many years. She was highly active with the Wadena County Republican Party for many years and volunteered heavily with both the Boy and Girl Scouts organizations. Jan enjoyed time at their lake home in Minnesota and traveling the world with friends.

Survivors include six children, Dr. Jon Scott (Lynn) Walker of Jacksonville, FL, Dr. Thomas Alan (Mary) Walker of Boulder, CO, Dr. David Ray (Hirae) Walker of Gurnee, IL, Dr. Daniel Jay (Sara) Walker of Antioch, IL, Julie Lynn Walker (Bob Wright) of Cottage Grove, MN, and Suzann Marie (Bill) Hammel of Kenosha, WI; eleven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Verlene (Art) Reif of California, two brothers, Gary (Marion) Graham of Minnesota, and Tim (Pam) Graham of South Dakota; sisters-in-law, Sandra (Ray) South and Josephine (Thomas) Fern, both of Minnesota. She is further survived by other special family members and friends.

We want to thank the following: Dr. Bandealy and his staff at Aurora Cancer Center, the staff at The Addison of Pleasant Prairie and Heartland Hospice, especially Deanna for taking such great care of mom.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home with funeral services commencing at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Journey Church or Kenosha Christian Life School Science Department, in her memory.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Jan's

Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com



Published in Kenosha News on Jul. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 654-3533
