Jason F. Powers

1971-2020

Jason F. Powers, 48, of Kenosha, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Froedtert South – Pleasant Prairie.

Born on February 27, 1971, in Kenosha, he was the son of Frank and Judy (Baltzore) Powers. He attended local schools.

Jason was employed as a roofer for many years. He enjoyed sports – especially going to local softball tournaments, and mostly hosting and cooking for his friends and family that he enjoyed spending time with.

Survivors include his two children, Samantha and Jacob Powers; his mother, Judy Powers; his brother, Jim (Kim) Powers; his half-sister, Brynlee Couts; his niece, Rebekah Powers; his nephew, Nicholas Powers; other relatives, and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Frank Powers.

Visitation for Jason will be held on Monday, February 3rd, at Proko Funeral Home, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

