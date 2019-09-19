Jay Rasmussen Jr.

Jay Rasmussen Jr., 56, Kenosha passed away on Wednesday Sept.11, 2019.

Jay was born July 14, 1963 in Ill. the son of the late Jay and Amanda(Carroll) Rasmussen Sr. He was educated in the schools of Salem. He worked as a CNC Machinist for many years. His hobbies included watching the Bears, Cubs, camping, playing cribbage, and spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his son, Jay (Alicia Nelson) Rasmussen III of Kenosha; brothers, Roger (Lynn) Clark of Okla. Ricky (Mimi) Clark of Alabama, Randy (Michelle) Clark of Twin Lakes, Rob (Mary Jo) Clark of Salem; and grandchildren, Jay IV, Ryder, Jax and many other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his son's mother, Patricia Kennamer, and his stepson, Carl Nichols.

Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

