Jay T. Jespersen

Jay T. Jespersen, 87 of Kenosha, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Hospice Alliance's Hospice House.

He was born on April 27, 1932 and was the son of the late Peter and Margaret (Olsson) Jespersen. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Marine's where he had tours in Korea and Japan.

Jay was employed as a Loss Prevention Manager with Liberty Mutual Insurance Company. He was also a partner in Iron Horse Hobbies.

He was a very private man of few words. His passion was trains and was a member of Tri-County Model Railroad Club and a lifetime member of the National Model Railroaders Association. In his younger years, he enjoyed being a member of the Kingsmen Drum and Bugle Corp.

Jay will be remembered by his brother, Peter Jespersen and his sister, Carol Turner; and many loving nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Jespersen; his sister, Doris Olson; and his cherished Aunt and Uncle, William and Ino Breidt.

Funeral Services honoring Jay's life will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment with full military honors will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Jay will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Hospice Alliance, Inc. 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 would be appreciated.

