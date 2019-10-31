Jean A. Monson

Jean A. Monson (née Borre) of Winthrop Harbor, Ill. passed away on October 13, 2019, in Pleasant Prairie, Wis., at the age of 93.959, two weeks shy of her 94th birthday.

Jean was born on October 28, 1925, in Chicago to Edward H. and Anna Maria (Matthys) Borre and graduated from Kelvyn Park High School. She married George Monson, a conductor for the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad, on September 23, 1950, after meeting him while riding on the train to her job at the Erie Railroad in Chicago.

She was active in her church and community as a Girl Scout leader, Bible school director, Order of the Eastern Star member, and the American Legion Auxiliary where she served as president.She was the oldest member of Spirit Alive! Lutheran Church.

When Jean was not volunteering in the community, she loved to bake raspberry pies with George using berries picked from her backyard, giving her the nickname of Grandma Pie with her grandkids. Jean also enjoyed sewing all kinds of clothing for herself, her daughters and friends.

Jean was preceded in death by George, her husband of 49 years, her parents, her brother Edward Jr., a niece, a nephew, a great-nephew and all of her in-laws. Jean is survived by her three daughters: Jeanne-Ann "Corky" (Gene) Ellison of Winthrop Harbor, Carol-Lynn (Terry) Spawn of Stillwater, MN, and Lu-Ann Monson of Wilson, NC; grandsons: Nathan (Rhianna) Ellison, Noah Ellison, Seth Spawn (fiancée Rachel Lee), and Cory Spawn; great-granddaughter Stella Ellison; two nieces, five nephews, and her loving dog Honey.

A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Spirit Alive! Lutheran Church, 8760 37th Avenue, Kenosha, WI, 53142 (located in St. Paul's Lutheran Church). Service will follow at 11:30 A.M. with interment at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park in Zion, Ill.

Memorials may be made in Jean's honor to the Winthrop Harbor Fire Department, Spirit Alive! Lutheran Church, Safe Harbor Humane Society in Kenosha WI, or an animal rescue of your choice.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jean's friends and family at The Addison of Pleasant Prairie and Heartland Hospice for their loving friendship and care of our Mom. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.