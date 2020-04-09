Jean C. Carbone

December 17, 1934 - April 4, 2020

Jean Carol Carbone, 85 years old, lifelong resident of Kenosha, WI passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at her residence.

She was born December 17, 1934, in Kenosha, the daughter of the late Frank A. and Rose Marie (Gallo) Carbone. She was educated in Kenosha schools, and in June of 1954, Jean graduated from Bradford High School.

Jean was a member of the Italian American Club Ladies Auxiliary and Beta Sigma Phi. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, and member of the Holy Rosary Altar Society.

She was employed by the Kenosha County Register of Deeds as Chief Deputy Registrar for nearly 40 years before her retirement on January 3, 1995.

Jean was a talented, Hall of Fame bowler, winning a National Championship and bowling her way to the 600 Club. She was a member of the Board of Directors and served as Vice President of the Kenosha Women's Bowling League. She enjoyed crafts, such as making Christmas wreaths and trees and giving them to others. Jean enjoyed playing bingo and an occasional trip to Potawatomi. Most of all, she loved her family.

Survivors include her sister-in-law, JoAnne Carbone; nieces and nephews, Kris (John) Rudolph, Larry (Stacie) Carbone, Michael (Lori) Carbone, and Karin (Pete) McCarville; great-nieces and nephews, Joshua (Laura), Nicole (Ryan), Kaitlyn, Alyssa (Deion), Alexa, Justin (Jackie), Paxson, Veronica, Sierra, and Maximilian ; and many cousins, including Judy and David Petersen, Judy and Don (late) Hoferitza, who often helped Jean with anything she needed. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by a sister-in-law June Carbone, and brothers, Frank M. and Robert R. Carbone.

Due to current health concerns and regulations, funeral services and entombment will be private in All Saints Mausoleum, Pleasant Prairie, WI. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to or a , in Jean's memory. The family will have a mass and celebration of her life at a later date.

