Jean Catherine Kienitz

Jean Catherine Kasten was born in Waterloo, Wis. on Jan. 3, 1928,to Herb Kasten and Emeline Doepke Kasten. The Kastens and Doepkes were one of the first Europeans to establish farms in Waterloo. Jean was so proud of this heritage and of her mom and dad.

She married Frank Kienitz, an enlisted US Navy man, on May 21, 1949 in West Allis, Wis. They were married for 35 years.

Her beloved siblings, Doris Welsh and brother, Russel Kasten preceded her in Death.

She is survived by her son Richie Kienitz, daughter Cindy Kienitz and grandchildren Nick and Matt Kienitz.

"Jeanie" was full of joy with a quick sense of humor. She loved dancing well into her 80's. She was a fun and dedicated mother and grandmother. She spoke up for women's rights. She was a realtor, had a dance and baton school and was director of religious education.

She died peacefully in Juneau, Wis. on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the age of 91.

We miss you and have only joyful memories of you!

