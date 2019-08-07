Jean Grevenow

Jean Grevenow, 64, of Kenosha, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Froedtert South–Pleasant Prairie Campus.

Born in Kenosha on Sept. 20, 1954, she was the daughter of Gilbert and Marion (Champion) Grevenow. Jean attended local schools and was a 1972 graduate of Tremper High School.

For 40 years, Jean dedicated herself to her position in the Administrative Dept. at Gateway Technical College.

She was a member of Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church and she sang in the Sweet Adeline's of Racine.

Jean will be remembered as having a great sense of humor, being very smart and witty. She liked reading, shopping and rummaging. Jean was thrilled to attend any school-related and recreational events of her nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Jean was always available to support her loved ones.

She is survived by her sister, Judy (Don) Peden; her nephews, Jim (Jody) and Jerry Peden; her niece, Jill (Joe) Loewen and her great nieces and nephews, John Hix-Peden and Eric Peden, Erin, Josh, Justine, Robin and Kayla Loewen.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services honoring Jean's life will be held on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5038 19th Avenue. Private interment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation will be held TODAY, Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 4 p.m. until 6p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home and on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at Friedens Evangelical Church. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5038 19th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53140, would be appreciated.

