Jean K. Newport

1931 - 2020

Jean K. Newport, age 89, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Grand Prairie Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Born in Kenosha on February 9, 1931, she was the daughter of the late John and Frances (Zielenski) Shipman. She attended local schools and graduated from Kenosha High School.

On September 10, 1950, Jean was united in marriage to James W. Johnson. Together they raised three children until his death on November 11, 1978. She later married Donald C. Newport and he passed away on May 15, 2006.

She was employed with the First National Bank; retiring after many years of service. She then worked for Kohl's Department Store until retiring again.

Jean was a lifelong member of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, who loved spending time with her family. She had a very special group of girlfriends, where their friendship started back in Junior High School. She was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and enjoyed gardening, reading and cooking.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Linda J. Johnson, Glenn A. Johnson and Kathryn M. (Jeffrey) Pirtle; her grandchildren, James J. Johnson and Megan E. Pirtle; her loving niece and god-daughter, Sharon (David) Long; loving nephews, John (Gina) Weiser and David (Kim) Weiser and beloved great nieces and nephews, Rebecca Weiser, Sean Weiser, Alison Weiser, Jacob Long and Elizabeth Long who also caller her Grandma Jean.

Along with her parents and husbands, Jean was preceded in death by a sister, Mary J. Weiser and her brother in law, Anthony W. Weiser.

Funeral services honoring Jean's life will be held privately. The family suggests memorials in Jean's name be directed to St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 5900 7th Avenue, Kenosha, WI, 53140; Hospice Alliance, Inc., 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 or the Women and Children's Horizons, 2525 63rd Street, Kenosha, WI 53143.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Hospice Alliance, Inc. and Grand Prairie Health and Rehabilitation Center for the comfort and care they provided Jean and her family.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

