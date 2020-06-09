Jean L. Swenby
Jean L. Swenby

1962-2020

Jean L. Swenby, 57, of Kenosha, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Milwaukee, on August 22, 1962, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Mary (Love) Reed.

On June 4, 1988, she married Gary Swenby at St. Rita's Parish in West Allis. They just celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary.

Jean was the head secretary at the Kenosha School of Technology Enhanced Curriculum (KTEC), where she also took on the roll as the "school mom and nurse".

She enjoyed being a soccer mom to her children, traveling, and animals. Everyone knew her for her laughter - which lit the room, and her sassy, spunky attitude.

An outstanding wife and terrific mother, she is survived by her husband, Gary; daughter, Kara Swenby (Mike Wamboldt); son, Ryan Swenby (Angela Mann); and her dog, Abby. She is further survived by four siblings, Bob (Nora) Reed, Tom (Kathy) Reed, Paul (Dawn) Reed, and Kathy (Cory) Stiller; Loving Aunt to Eric (Jen) Reed, Rachel Reed, Nicole (Tyler Detter) Reed, Austin Reed, Chase Reed, Matt Reed, Jacob Stiller, Scott Stiller, and Michael Stiller; her beloved friends "The Masbys", Kurt, Kris, Melissa, and Joe Mason; other relatives, and many friends.

Aside from her parents, she is preceded in death by her friend, Kurt Mason, Jr.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 12th, at Proko Funeral Home, from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be private. Donations in Jean's name can be sent to the American Cancer Society.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Published in Kenosha News on Jun. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 654-3533
