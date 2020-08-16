Jean Marie Foster

1926 - 2020

Jean Marie Foster, age 94, passed away peacefully at home on August 9, 2020. She enjoyed the company of her family and "caregiving angels".

Jean was born in Chicago, IL on August 8, 1926, to Claude and Marguerite (Gish) Dresser. She spent most of her childhood in Villa Park, IL and graduated from York Community High School in 1944. She attended North Central College in Naperville, IL. Jean married Frank W. Foster on May 31, 1947 at the home of her parents. Jean and Frank lived in Villa Park, IL until 1978 during which time Jean was active in Dupage Girl Scout Council as a leader. She was also on the Villa Park Zoning Board and the PTA.

Jean had a variety of interests including architectural drafting and later, working in marketing research at the Chicago firm, Britt and Frerichs. Jean enjoyed knitting, sewing and watercolor painting. In 1978 Jean and Frank built their retirement home in the Goose Lake area near Morris, IL, which served as a favorite getaway for family and friends to enjoy fishing, boating and swimming.

In 1991 Jean and Frank moved to a home in Morris, IL.Their location, nestled in the woods at the top of a ravine overlooking Nettle Creek, provided countless opportunities to observe nature for the next 14 years. Jean and Frank moved to Kenosha, WI on November 1, 2005.

Jean is survived by her children James (Janet) of Pleasant Prairie, WI, Michael (Karen) of Joliet, IL, and Laura (Tom) Biskie of Morris, IL; four grandchildren, Jenna (Jeff) Spielmann of Lake Mills, WI, Jared (Grace) Foster of North Bethesda, MD, Brian (Lauren) Biskie of Maidens, VA and Karen (Zeb) Hubbard of Mechanicsville, VA; and four great grandchildren, Stella and Sawyer Spielmann and Anna and Evan Biskie.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Frank, her parents and her sister, Helen.

Private inurnment will take place at Alexis Cemetery, Alexis, IL, at a later date.

Memorials to Hospice Alliance, Inc, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 or Salvation Army, 3116 75th St, Kenosha, WI 53142 would be appreciated.

Jean's family wish to thank Dr Joe Garretto for his kind care, her "caregiving angels" Kathy, Vera, Cindy, Tina, Lisa and Bonnie who took such good care of her these past years. And thank you to Hospice Alliance for their help and support when we needed it most.

