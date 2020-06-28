Jean Marie Walton

1919 - 2020

Jean Marie Walton,100, passed away on June 25, 2020 at the Legacy at St. Joseph's. She was born on Sept. 20,1919 in St. Joseph, Michigan. She married Howard Walton in 1941 and they lived most of their years together in Winthrop Harbor, IL and then in Holiday, FL. They loved traveling and spent so much of their time in their camper.

Jean is survived by her daughters, Lynda Guynn (Ron Nicholsen), Judy Buchta (Tom), and daughter in law, Margaret Walton. She had 14 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren.

Jean is proceeded in death by her husband Howard of 62 years; and her sons, Jack Walton and Jim Walton.

Funeral arrangements will be handled by Congdon Funeral Home in Zion, IL.

There will be a private family service at a later date. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.