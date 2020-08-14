Jean Mary Limpert

1944 - 2020

Jean Mary Werwie Limpert, 75, of Powder Springs, GA passed peacefully on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. She was born on September 28, 1944 in Kenosha, WI to the late Joseph and Esther Scherrer Werwie.

Mrs. Limpert was a caring and loving educator for 30 years. She loved to travel, spend time with family and her rescue dog Abby. She was an avid tennis player, coach and spectator. Jean enjoyed coaching high school tennis for many years. She was Christian by faith and was a member of St. Clare's Catholic Church in Acworth, GA.

Jean was a previous cancer survivor. Jean was a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, and aunt who will be missed by many.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Ryan Limpert. Mrs. Limpert is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Mr. Charles George Limpert of Powder Springs, GA; daughter; Kristin and her husband Greg Moehlich of Atlanta, GA; sons, Richard Limpert and Ryan Limpert of Powder Springs, GA; brothers, Dr. James Werwie, Joseph Werwie, Jerry Werwie; sisters, Joanne Andrews, Janet Schani, Carol Oster; grandchildren, Andrew and Whitney; and a host of nieces, nephews and special friends.

Memorial services will be held at a later date in Georgia and Wisconsin due to the corona virus.

The family would like to extend their love and appreciation to everyone during this difficult time. To leave online condolences for the family, please feel free to visit our website.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be sent to Mr. Charles Limpert for disbursement to charitable organizations in Jean's memory.

Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home, Kennesaw, GA, is in charge of arrangements.