Jean R. Erickson-Potts

February 8, 1928 - January 15, 2020

Jean R. Erickson-Potts, age 91 of Delavan, WI and formerly of Twin Lakes, WI, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Vintage on the Ponds.

The former Jean Rosemarie Richter was born on February 8, 1928 in Twin Lakes, WI, the daughter of the late John B. and (Augusta) Emma A. Kautz Richter. On June 6, 1947, Jean was united in marriage to Roger K. Erickson. He preceded her in death on July 11, 1978. Jean then was united in marriage to James Potts on July 23, 1988. He preceded her in death on October 23, 2009.

Jean has been a lifelong resident of Twin Lakes and graduated from Wilmot High School. She served as the Village Clerk for 26 years. She was voted one of the five outstanding people of the Village of Twin Lakes in 1987 and honored in the local parade. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Twin Lakes. She was a member of the former Twin Lakes Businessmen's Assoc and the Twin Lakes Chamber of Commerce. She was a former Police Matron for the Twin Lakes Police Dept. Jean was a former member of the Twin Lakes American Legion Post #544 Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed fishing in Canada and was a member of the Bad River Hunting Club. She was an avid CUBS, Bears and Blackhawks fan.

Jean is survived by: 1 daughter, Jule (Paul) Hegwood, Jr. of Curran, Michigan; 2 sons, Steve (Lynn) Erickson of Austin, TX and John (Mary) Erickson of Twin Lakes, WI; 4 grandchildren, Nikole (Chris) Morton, Emma (Josef) Wegehaupt, Margaret Hegwood and Paul Hegwood III; and 3 Great Grandchildren.

Jean was preceded in death by 4 siblings, Margaret Harms, Earl Richter and 2 infants, Harriet and Jerry.

The Erickson and Potts Family will receive friends from 10:30AM until the time of Funeral Services at 12:30PM at the Haase-Lockwood & Assoc. Funeral Home, 620 Legion Dr. Twin Lakes, WI. Interment will be in Mound Prairie Cemetery. Memorial Remembrances may be made to Hope Lutheran Church 876 Lance Dr. Twin Lakes, WI 53181 or the Twin Lakes Rescue Squad 236 E. Main St. Twin Lakes, WI 53181. For online guestbook: haaselockwoodfhs.com.